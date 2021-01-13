Plans for 13-storey block of flats revealed for Maidenhead High Street

Plans to build a 13-storey block of flats in Maidenhead High Street have been submitted to the council.

Proposals to build a ‘landmark’ development at 106 to 114 High Street have been put forward by Sorbon Estates, the commercial property arm of The Shanly Group.

The plans are for 108 flats, including three studio apartments, 31 one-bed flats and 74 two-bed flats. The developer has not included any affordable housing in the plans.

The application also includes plans for two commercial properties that will front onto the High Street, as well as 102 car parking spaces that span the basement, ground and first floor levels.

The entrance to the building will be to the rear, fronting West Street. Part of the building will be based on the site of the old Post Office, at 106-108 High Street. The facade of the historic building will be retained as part of the plans.

A planning statement attached to the application says: “The development will enhance the vitality and attractiveness of the western end of the High Street and significantly improve the environment of West Street which is identified as being of poor quality within the Conservation Area Appraisal.

“The proposed residential building is of a high design quality and will fully address West Street with active windows and balconies.

"The replacement development will contribute positively to local character and distinctiveness, will reduce opportunities for crime by increasing passive surveillance and enhance the quality of West Street.”

To view the application in full visit here and use reference 20/03508/OUT