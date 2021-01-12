Berkshire man cleared of series of charges at court

A Waltham St Lawrence man has been cleared of a number of charges at a court hearing last month.

David Mullan, 34, of Broadmoor Road, was originally charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 16 or over, and a count each of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over, and assault by beating.

Mr Mullan was found not guilty on all charges at Reading Crown Court on December 10.