Great Western Railway to operate reduced timetable during lockdown

Great Western Railway will be running a reduced timetable during lockdown.

The train operator introduced an amended timetable in late December due to higher than usual levels of staff absent or self-isolating due to COVID and lower demand from changes to the tier system.

From Monday the temporary timetable will continue with some changes so those who need to travel can do so safely and with confidence. The timetable will provide about 80 per cent of the usual, planned timetable.

The changes prioritise key routes essential for those people continuing to deliver vital services as the UK continues to respond to the pandemic.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We have taken some sensible measures to make sure that we are able to run a service that can be relied upon at this time, and that means reducing our timetable a little to shore up the large number of services we continue to operate.

“This is vital to helping key workers to get to work so they can continue to provide services critical to the day-to-day running of the country.”

GWR will continue to monitor demand in line with the latest travel advice.

Those who have already purchased tickets, but who are now not able to travel because of the latest changes in government travel advice are able to claim a refund.

Services on regional branch lines will operate to a revised timetable.