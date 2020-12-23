SITE INDEX

    • Car crashes into building in Market Street

    Adrian Williams

    Traffic diverted from Market Street after car collides with building

    Photo by Maidenhead Fire Station

    Emergency services were called to Maidenhead town centre this afternoon after the driver of a car crashed into a building in Market Street.

    The incident happened at around 1.45pm and was attended by three fire engines, one ambulance and two police cars.

    No other cars were involved. The two people in the car were able to free themselves before the fire teams arrived a the scene.

    The pair had minor injuries and were treated by the fire crews before the ambulance came.

    Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Windsor were on the scene for around an hour.

    Maidenhead

