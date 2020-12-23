Car crashes into building in Market Street

06:24PM, Wednesday 23 December 2020
Photo by Maidenhead Fire Station
Emergency services were called to Maidenhead town centre this afternoon after the driver of a car crashed into a building in Market Street.
The incident happened at around 1.45pm and was attended by three fire engines, one ambulance and two police cars.
No other cars were involved. The two people in the car were able to free themselves before the fire teams arrived a the scene.
The pair had minor injuries and were treated by the fire crews before the ambulance came.
Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Windsor were on the scene for around an hour.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Government has announced that the Royal Borough will be in Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions when lockdown ends next week.
The Royal Borough will move into the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, it has been announced.