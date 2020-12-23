Heavy rain and wind warning for Christmas week in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to afflict Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough throughout Christmas week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the majority of the South East, with flooding possible in some places today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

Downpours started in some areas at 6am this morning and are expected to continue until 2am tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that businesses and homes could flood, and fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause hazardous conditions.

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday across England.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected inland, while coastal areas could see winds of around 80mph.

The Met Office has warned that travel may be affected, power cuts may occur and that minor damage could be done to some buildings, like tiles being blown from roofs.