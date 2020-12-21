House in Maidenhead significantly damaged by fire

A house fire in Maidenhead left the first floor landing of the property significantly damaged by fire and smoke.

Yesterday evening at 6.05pm, firefighters were called to the blaze which started in an airing cupboard in Paget Drive.

The smoke alarm alerted the occupants and all people and pets got out safely.

In a 'considerable act of bravery' one member of the household attempted to tackle the fire himself with a garden hose - though the Maidenhead Fire Station team says they do not recommend this.

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour and a half. They needed to use three pumps and two breathing apparatus.

Both the airing cupboard and the first floor landing were significantly damaged by fire and smoke.

The fire is thought to have been caused by electrics.

Maidenhead Fire Station would like to remind residents of the importance of owning a working smoke alarm and checking it regularly.