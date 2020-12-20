Firefighters called to burning Mercedes in Cookham Road

05:43PM, Sunday 20 December 2020
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called out to a car fire on Cookham road at 3.30pm today.
The car, a Mercedes-Benz, was 80 per cent destroyed.
The cause of the fire is unknown, though firefighters say it could have been an electrical fault.
Two fire engines attended the scene and the crew were there for an hour.
The Mercedes remains waiting to be picked up.
