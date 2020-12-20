SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 20
10 °C
Mon, 21
13 °C
Tue, 22
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters called to burning Mercedes in Cookham Road

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called out to a car fire on Cookham road at 3.30pm today.

    The car, a Mercedes-Benz, was 80 per cent destroyed.

    The cause of the fire is unknown, though firefighters say it could have been an electrical fault.

    Two fire engines attended the scene and the crew were there for an hour.

    The Mercedes remains waiting to be picked up.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved