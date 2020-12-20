Frimley Health Trust suspend general hospital visits

Frimley Health Trust hospitals - including Wexham Park - have suspended all general visiting starting from today (December 20).

Arrangements for maternity services, children, carers of vulnerable patients and patients at the end of life will remain as before.

The trust said on its website: "It is not a decision we have made lightly but our priority is the safety of all our patients and staff.

"It follows the Government announcement for more stringent rules to control the spread of COVID-19 and the elevation of the location of our main hospital sites into the highest Tier 4 category.

"We understand the importance of visiting for many patients and we will of course keep the arrangements under daily review."

The trust says it will try to accommodate virtual visits via online video or telephone as much as possible.

To arrange a virtual visit, book an appointment by contacting the correct ward directly between 9am and 3pm. The ward contact telephone numbers are available at https://www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times

You can also contact someone in hospital by using the trust's 'message to a loved one' service at https://www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times/message-to-a-loved-one/