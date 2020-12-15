Theresa May supports 'Great Winter Get Together' to combat loneliness over Christmas

Theresa May is encouraging residents to take part in the ‘Great Winter Get Together’ to help combat loneliness during the festive period.

The new campaign by The Jo Cox Foundation began this week (December 14) and will run until January 18.

Each week, people are encouraged to do something that will help them connect to their local community, such as writing a thank you note, doing some volunteering or simply picking up the phone to an old friend.

On the final day the charity will run a day-long programme of free online events.

Mrs May said: “The Jo Cox Foundation has done lots of fantastic work in the name of Jo’s memory, always following her guiding principle that, ‘we have more in common than that which divides us.

“In previous years many of us in Maidenhead have supported the Foundation’s work and enjoyed all the different ‘Great Get Together’ picnics, tea parties and street parties.

“That hasn’t been so easy this year and I think their winter campaign, which aims to bring people together after a difficult time, and when many of us have been isolated from our loved ones, is a terrific idea.

“It doesn’t take much to write a note to the nurse or teacher who may have helped you this year or send a Christmas card to a neighbour who may have spent a lot of time on their own in recent months.

“And if people have a bit more time to give via the Royal Voluntary Service which supports the campaign, they can make a real difference to their community.”

For more information on ways to take part in the campaign, visit: www.greatgettogether.org/winter_get_together