Council looks to crack down on dog fouling and cycling in pedestrianised zones

An eight-week consultation has been launched by the council seeking feedback on fresh attempts to tackle dog fouling and cycling on the highway.

The council is proposing two new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs), used for tackling anti-social behaviour. PSPOs can either prohibit or require certain actions in a particular area.

The two PSPOs are for dog fouling and dog control, and cycling on the highway in pedestrianised zones in King Street and the Maidenhead high street, as well as Peascod Street in Windsor.

Cllr David Cannon, lead member for public protection and parking, said: “The Royal Borough is a great place to live and work, but anti-social behaviour can be a blight on even the best communities.

“Residents tell us how frustrating it can be to see such behaviour and as a council we have a responsibility to do what we can to deter this.

“We hope that by proposing to introduce these two new Public Space Protection Orders they will provide our officers with the tools they need to tackle the unacceptable behaviours of a small minority and improve the lives of everyone in the borough.”

The consultation will run until February 7, 2021.

To read more about the consultation and contribute, click here.