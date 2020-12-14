St Luke's Church Christmas tree trail 'brings a little hope and cheer'

A Maidenhead church launched a Christmas tree trail last week and has invited people to explore the town and vote for their favourites.

St Luke's Church, in Norfolk Road, normally holds a popular Christmas tree festival but has had to adapt its plans to conform to restrictions on what would have been the event's 10th year.

The trail sees a total of 54 trees lit up across Maidenhead for people to find, and was marked via a socially-distant launch ceremony on Wednesday night, with a little help from Royal Borough deputy mayor Cllr Gary Muir.

Ruth Dunkin, from the charity Thames Valley Air Ambulance, was also in attendance. Proceeds from the event will go to this good cause, as well as church funds.

Voting is open until December 23, with trees lit between 3.30pm and 8.30pm each day. Each person gets three votes but these must each be for different creations.

The church has made three dedicated routes available on its website for people to follow, if they do not have one of their own in mind.

St Luke’s vicar, Reverend Sally Lynch, said: "It is a joy to see all of the trees dotted around town bringing a little hope and cheer.

"We were really keen to keep the spirit of our tree festival alive and to shed some light this Christmas in particular. The lights on the trees speak of comfort and joy and hope, the message at the heart of Christmas.

"But we also want to encourage a bit of competition. Please do view the trees and vote online for your favourites so that on Christmas Eve we can award a certificate to the tree voted ‘best’ .

"And please donate, online or at the church, to the really valuable work of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the church."

A 'Memory Tree' has also been set up in the church with tags made available online for people to print and send to the church to hang the names of loved ones who will be missed this Christmas.

Visit www.stlukeschristmastreetrail.co.uk for more information.