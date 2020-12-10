Man jailed for 'sustained spell of abusive behaviour'

A Maidenhead man 'who embarked on a sustained spell of abusive behaviour' has been jailed for two years.

Rajeev Harikrishnan, 27, of Boyn Hill Road, was found guilty of four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of criminal damage, one count of coercive/controlling behaviour and one count of perverting the course of justice following a nine-day trial Reading Crown Court, which concluded on Tuesday this week.

From early 2018 until May 23 this year, Harikrishnan coercively controlled his victim, assaulted her on numerous occasions and also committed several acts of criminal damage to her property.

While he was on police bail during the investigation, he continued to make contact with the victim in a bid to pervert the course of justice.

The victim, a woman in her forties, sustained numerous injuries during this period including bruising to her neck, arms and face, scratches, and a ligament injury.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jill Collett of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Windsor police station, said: “Harikrishnan embarked on a sustained spell of abusive behaviour towards his victim, including numerous occasions when he physically assaulted her.

“He also damaged property belonging to the victim, and attempted to coercively control her in a campaign of unacceptable violence and behaviour towards her.

“The victim was brave enough to come forward and report all of these offences to the police and as a result of our investigation, Harikrishnan was found guilty by a jury and will now serve time in prison.

“The victim has come a long way as a result of this investigation and she is now protected from this unacceptable behaviour.

“I would always urge anybody who is in an abusive relationship not to shy away from reporting this to police.

“We will always listen to you and take action against offenders to ensure that they are not able to continue this type of behaviour.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who supported this investigation and had to give evidence in court to bring Harikrishnan to justice.

“I hope that the result of this case will allow her to move on with her life and she can put this experience behind her.”