Former Furze Platt pupil to present on BBC radio 1 over Christmas

A former Furze Platt pupil who won at the National Student Radio Awards last year has been given a chance to present on BBC Radio 1 over Christmas.

Starting Boxing Day and through to New Years Day, Radio 1 is ‘being taken over’ by Christmas presenters.

Applications opened back in September and from thousands of entries, 33 new presenters were picked to go on air, including Sam MacGregor.

Last November, Sam won best male presenter at the National Student Radio Awards at the Indigo O2 in London.

Now he and his best friend and co-host Danni Diston have been selected as part of BBC Radio 1’s Christmas Presenter Search.

They will be presenting Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look, sitting in for Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton.

“It’s a pleasure to be sitting in for them,” said Sam. “We want to take the fun we had together as mates at uni and share that with everyone over Christmas," said Sam.

“It’s an absolute dream of mine that I get to fulfil, not only alongside my best mate but along with the nation."

The 22-year old works as a social media manager for a tech start-up, while his friend Danni from Cornwall teaches at a special educational needs school.

This is Sam’s second crack at entering the Christmas Presenter Search since it launched last year. He and his co-host got a call from the head of Radio 1, letting them know they were successful.

“We’re beyond ecstatic. I listened to Radio 1 for years, it’s one of the very first stations I listened to. It was my inspiration to get into radio. It sounds like you’re in the pub with your mates – I thought, if I could do this as a career, it would be the most fun ever," he added.

The show will be live on Sunday, December 27, from 4pm-7pm.