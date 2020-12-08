Woman fined after illegally importing puppies into UK

A woman has been fined after she illegally imported puppies into the UK and ran an illegal pet shop from her Maidenhead home.

Monika Tarasovicova, 32, is thought to have brought about 20 to 25 puppies to the country illegally from Slovakia and was also running an illegal pet shop from her Belmont Crescent home, advertising puppies on well-known pet websites.

She was fined £4,000, with costs awarded of £2,500 and a £170 victim surcharge.

Tarasovicova by-passed rabies protection laws by bringing the puppies - both Shiba Inu breeds, to the UK, with the animals too young to be administered a vaccine for the disease.

Sarah Stevens, trading standards officer at the Royal Borough, said: “We launched an investigation into this case when a local vet came forward with concerns about a puppy that a client had brought to their surgery.

“The client had bought the puppy in good faith, but became concerned about its health, and suspicious about the legality of the sale, they returned it to Ms Tarasovicova.

“When I visited Ms Tarasovicova’s home I found both the original puppy and another, both Shiba Inus, and I made sure they were safely put into quarantine.

“Two independent vets confirmed that the puppies were much younger than the age suggested on the pet passports, meaning they were too young for their rabies vaccinations and could not therefore have been lawfully and safely brought to the UK.”

Tarasovicova pleaded guilty to two offences under the Trade in Animals and Related Products Regulations 2011, one offence under the Rabies (Importation of Dogs, Cats and other Mammals) Order 1974 and Sections 73 and 76 of the Animal Health Act 1981; and one offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 in failing to be licensed to sell puppies.

Ms Stevens added: “Since the start of this investigation, new legislation nicknamed ‘Lucy’s Law’ has been introduced to make it illegal for third party sellers to sell puppies and kittens, which should be bought direct from the breeder.

“Unfortunately, the law still allows for the importation of puppies from outside of England to be sold under a pet sales licence. The importation of young puppies for sale in England can, as in this case, mean premature separation of the puppy from its mother, and lead to potential trauma and health issues associated with transportation.

“Trading Standards always advises consumers to do their homework before buying a pet by researching who you’re buying from, and to never buy without seeing the puppy with its mother, ideally more than once.

“Never pay a deposit up-front without seeing the puppy in person. Ask lots of questions and make sure you see all vital paperwork, such as a puppy contract – which gives lots of information about their parents, breed, health, diet, the puppy’s experiences and more.

“If you have any doubts or feel pressured to buy, as hard as it may be, walk away and report the seller.”

Cllr David Cannon, the Royal Borough's lead member for public protection, said: “We’re very proud of the highly professional work done by Sarah during this investigation.

“Not only has she helped protect residents from the potential importation of diseases such as rabies, but she has also stood up for the welfare of defenceless animals on behalf of the whole borough.”

If you are worried about the welfare of an animal that’s for sale you can contact:

• The RSPCA Cruelty Hotline on 0300 1234 999

• Trading Standards – Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133

Further advice is also available from the UK Government website at getyourpetsafely.campaign.gov.uk