SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 07
3 °C
Tue, 08
4 °C
Wed, 09
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Employability programme launches for young people in Thames Valley

    George Roberts

    Employability programme launches for young people in Thames Valley

    An online employability programme for young people in the Thames Valley has been launched this week.

    Starting today (Monday), people aged 16 to 25 will be able to take part in the five-day employability skills programme, being run by the charity Adviza.

    The programme, called Reach Up, will coach young people employability and work skills through a series of Zoom workshops taking place between 10.30am and 1.30pm, which will be delivered by UK Youth, Adviza, Coca-Cola European Partners and the Healthy Living Centre in Aylesbury.

    Participants will also have the opportunity to network during the programme.

    At the end, participants will receive a £50 shopping voucher and a £100 bursary.

    Adviza’s Lee Teideman, project manager, said: “Reach Up is a short programme that can have long-lasting impact. 

    “It provides young people—especially those not currently in work or education—with an opportunity to engage with organisations that can inspire their next step in education, employment and training. 

    “It can be a stepping stone to a better career or future.”

    If you would like to participate in the programme or refer a young person, email allanpotter@adviza.org.uk

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved