Man charged in connection with Maidenhead thefts from vehicles

Police have charged a man with a number of vehicle theft offences in Maidenhead.

Keith Perry, aged 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and four counts of vehicle interference.

The charges are in connection with incidents which occurred in Maidenhead between October 22 and November 20 this year.

Perry has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at East Berkshire Magistrates Court on January 15, 2021.