    Firefighters called to house fire on Beaumont Close

    A fire broke out at a property in Beaumont Close, Maidenhead yesterday afternoon (November 22), bringing three fire engines to the scene.

    At around 12:15pm, firefighters from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough were called out to the fire, which was on the ground floor of the property.

    Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and were on scene for approximately 20 minutes.

    Everyone at the property was accounted for upon the fire crews' arrival and there were no injuries involved in the incident.

