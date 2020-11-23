SITE INDEX

    • Borough roads to close for roadworks this week

    Road in Langley to close for five months for housing development

    Ray Mill Road East in Maidenhead will be closed from its junction with Clappers Meadow to its junction with Boulters Court to allow for sewer cover repair and replacement.

    The closure will run from tomorrow (Tuesday), from 8am-8pm, the council has announced. 

    Alleyns Lane in Cookham will also be closed for its entire length from Wednesday, November 25 until Tuesday, December 8, between 8am-6pm daily.

    This is to facilitate fibre optic ducting works. An alternative route is available via Bradcutts Lane and Dean Lane.

    For more information, visit https://one.network

    Maidenhead

