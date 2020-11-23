Two arrested over drug offences near Maidenhead railway station

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a stop-search in Maidenhead town centre on Friday (November 20).

In the early hours of the evening, one of the Thames Valley Police patrols sighted two suspicious males near to Maidenhead railway station.

One of the males was detained for a stop-search, before being arrested for involvement in the supply of drugs.

Another male, who attempted to evade officers, was detained following the discharge of a TASER. He was also arrested for the same offence.

Both have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Sgt Ryan Powell of the Royal Borough’s Problem Solving Team said: “If persons concerned in drug supply thought they were going to get some respite, this positive action should disabuse them of any such notion.

“Continue to look over your shoulder in every alleyway, car park or place you do business – we’re watching.”