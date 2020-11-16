Maidenhead fly-tipper 'left child behind'

A child was left behind after a man who was fly-tipping in Maidenhead made off from the scene.

Thames Valley Police said on Facebook on Wednesday that the man was caught in the act dumping waste at Clivemont Industrial Estate by two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The suspect 'made off', said police, leaving a child behind, who has since been safeguarded.

The force said that the van used for the fly-tip was seized and a report would be filed to the Royal Borough to have the area cleared, with the offender 'hopefully' paying the cost of the clearance.

"We know who you are. Expect a fine," the police added via its social media post.