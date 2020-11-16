Rotary Club to eat 1,240 peas in fight against polio

Members of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club will be eating 1,240 peas with a cocktail stick in a bid to raise money for the End Polio Now Rotary campaign.

More than 400million children in up to 60 countries must receive multiple doses of the polio vaccine annually with around two billion doses being administered.

As of September 2020, the only two countries where there are still new cases of wild poliovirus are Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the length of the border between these countries standing at 1,240 miles.

The Rotary Club will be taking on the challenge this week, from November 16-22.

“Until we finish the job and the whole world is entirely free of the tenacious poliovirus, children everywhere are at risk,” said Victoria Williams, Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club president.

The goal is to raise funds to continue Rotary’s key priority of ridding the world from polio, a paralysing disease that can kill or severely disable children,.

The club’s Facebook page will announce the winner on Monday, November 23.