Jail for knife-wielding burglar who left victim with 'life-changing' injuries

A man who forced his way into a property in York Road and inflicted ‘life-changing’ injuries on one of the people inside has been jailed for almost 10 years.

Shkelzen Dobrica, 35, of no fixed abode, carried out the aggravated burglary at about 4am on May 22.

When Dobrica gained access to the property he threatened the two occupants with a knife.

One victim, a 54-year-old man, fought back and suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and police described his injuries as ‘life-changing’.

Police arrested Dobrica on May 26 and charged him two days later.

He was found guilty of aggravated burglary by a majority jury verdict at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (Nov10) and has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in jail.

Detective Constable Will Holbrook of Maidenhead police station said: “This was a truly horrific incident which has caused life changing injuries to the victim.

“His injuries were suffered as he fought back to defend his family. His actions are testament to his outstanding bravery.

“Although nothing can repair the damage done, I am glad Shkelzen Dobrica has been convicted for his involvement. This sentence reflects the severity of the offence and the impact it has had on the victim and his family.”