Disability charity SportsAble launches online fitness classes

A disability sports charity in Maidenhead has launched new online fitness classes for its members to stay active during the second lockdown and combat isolation.

Starting this week, SportsAble sports development officer Damian Ng will be hosting three functional fitness sessions a week via Zoom, split into two difficulty levels: beginner and intermediate.

Exercises will include squatting, reaching, pulling, and lifting. The routines are designed to make everyday movement easier by integrating functional fitness into an exercise routine.

Damian said, “Functional fitness is a specific type of training that prepares the body for real-life movements and activities.

"The goal is to train muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by simulating common movements our members might do at home, at work, or in sports.

“This type of exercise is more beneficial to people living with disability than lifting weight in an idealized posture created by a gym machine because it builds up the strength needed for daily tasks.

“In addition to the physical benefits, the Zoom sessions allow members to connect with each other and have a catch-up. This provides a crucial social side to the sessions which is equally important to our members’ overall wellbeing during coronavirus.”

Intermediate sessions are based on a structured programme and focus on strength and endurance with added weight resistance.

Beginner sessions are significantly easier, and chair based. The focus is on mobility, range of motion, stretching, un-weighted movement, balance, and coordination.

The Zoom functional fitness sessions are open to SportsAble members and will run on the following days for the duration of the second lockdown.

Tuesday (Intermediate)

(Zoom Room is open from 10:30am, session runs from 10:45am to 11:45am)

Wednesday (Beginners)

(Zoom Room is open from 10:30am, session runs from 10:45am to 11:30am)

Friday (Intermediate)

(Zoom Room is open from 10:30am, session runs from 10:45am to 11:45am)

If you would like to become a member of SportsAble and participate in the sessions, email sports@sportsable.co.uk

For more information, contact emma.shepherd@sportsable.co.uk