Council wants people to become COVID-19 'champions'

The Royal Borough is launching a new ‘community information champion scheme’ to ensure residents stay informed of COVID-19 news.

The ‘champions’ will receive regular information from the council by email which they can then forward on to family, friends and other contacts.

The borough is encouraging people from all communities to come forward and apply to be a community champion.

People will be able to feedback any questions from their community, ask for clarification or bring to the council’s attention 'myths' that are being shared.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, the council’s lead member for health, said: "Misinformation spread on social media can cause unnecessary panic among the community and we need to help clear up confusion and anxiety caused by that.

“Community champions can help us dispel the myths so the Royal Borough can continue fighting against the spread of the virus armed with facts, not fiction.

"Community information champions will help on a voluntary basis and we’re encouraging as many residents as possible to sign up.

“Please sign up - it could make all the difference in helping to protect your family, friends and loved ones while keeping the Royal Borough open.”

Email your details stating you’d like to be a community champion to volunteer@rbwm.gov.uk