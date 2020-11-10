The Pinkneys Arms stops takeaways after customer and staff test positive for COVID-19

A Pinkneys Green pub has been forced to stop all takeaway services 'until further notice' after a number of positive COVID-19 cases there.

The Pinkneys Arms, in Lee Lane, informed its customers of the news via Facebook last night (Monday).

It said that it was notified by one of its guests that they had since tested positive for the virus, and after staff subsequently got tested themselves, 'a number' of them also came back positive.

The pub has been offering takeaway services during the new lockdown but has now stopped this service while it gives the site an 'extensive deep clean'.

It had already shut its doors - along with every other pub in the country - in order to adhere to the latest lockdown guidance, which came into force on Thursday.

"It is with regret that we have to announce, after being notified by one of our guests that they had tested positive for COVID-19, and subsequently advising the team to get tested, a number of the staff have come back with positive test results," the pub said on social media.

"We have therefore stopped all takeaway services whilst all of the crew self isolate [and] will be closed until further notice. We are undertaking an extensive deep clean of the entire site."

The Pinkneys Arms also urged people to seek a test if they show symptoms, and to keep an eye on their NHS COVID-19 app for notification of any close contact with the infected persons.

It added: "The NHS app should have notified any guests who were present at the same time as those who have tested positive. Of course we urge anyone with symptoms get tested.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests back, in more normal times, one day soon [and] as ever thank you all for your unwavering support and patience."