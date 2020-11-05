Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life following Maidenhead incident

A man has been charged with a number of offences, including arson with intent to endanger life, in connection with an incident that took place in Maidenhead on Monday.

Kamran Ali, aged 22, of Bromford Lane, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage, and one count each of arson with intent to endanger life, having an article with the intent to destroy/damage property, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The charges are in connection with an incident that took place in Moor Lane on Monday night.

Ali has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, December 7.