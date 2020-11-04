What businesses will stay open during second lockdown

Following an announcement from the Prime Minister at the weekend, MPs will vote later today (Wednesday) on whether the country will enter a second, month-long, lockdown.

If the plan is voted through, new restrictions will be in place starting tomorrow (Thursday) until Wednesday, December 2.

The tighter restrictions will mean there are only a limited number of reasons for people to leave their homes, and many 'non-essential' businesses will close down completely to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Leaving the home:

People may not leave their homes without a 'reasonable excuse'. This includes going to work, school, exercise or recreation outdoors, places of worship, buying, selling or renting homes, visiting waste disposal and recycling sites, and accessing critical services like social care.

Households cannot mix indoors or in private gardens unless they are in a support bubble together, but you can meet one other person outside your household/bubble outdoors. Carers and children under the age of five are not counted.

Schools, colleges, universities and nurseries will stay open.

Businesses that can remain open:

Food retailers and supermarkets.

Newsagents and off licenses (including breweries).

Pharmacies and chemists.

Hardware stores, building merchants and building services.

Petrol stations, car repair and MOT services.

Bicycle shops.

Taxi and vehicle hire businesses.

Banks, building societies and other financial institutions including short term loan providers.

Post offices and funeral directors.

Laundrettes and dry cleaners.

Dentists, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths and any other medical or health services, including mental health.

Vets and pet shops.

Agricultural supply shops and garden centres

Storage and distribution facilities.

Car parks and public toilets.

Businesses that will close: