Lockdown poetry book 'unbelievably topical’ as it raises thousands for Maidenhead hospice

A booklet documenting the journey through lockdown, written by an Alexander Devine volunteer, is still ‘unbelievably topical’ as the country enters another tightening of restrictions.

Silvia Little, who volunteers at the hospice in Snowball Hill, started to jot down her feelings during the spring and compiled them into a booklet called ‘My Lockdown Soul...itude’, released in the summer.

Now, with another impending lockdown, Silvia has sold nearly 200 copies and raised £1,500 for Devine in the process.

“It’s still unbelievably so topical after all these months,” she said.

“A while ago, I sent a copy to the Duchess of Cambridge as she’s a patron of a children’s hospice and a champion of mental health issues.

“To my surprise, I got a lovely reply last week. She thanked me for the gift and was very touched by it. She was delighted to hear how much has been raised.”

Silvia added: “With ‘lockdown two’ soon upon us, people are buying it as a Christmas present to share with family and friends.

“Obviously I’m really pleased, as it’s much needed funds for the hospice, but also it’s rather sad that we’re still in this situation.”

To buy the book, priced at £6 each plus £1.50 postage, email martinlittle@mac.com or get in touch with the hospice.