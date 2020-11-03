UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after fire in Moor Lane

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire in Moor Lane yesterday evening (Monday).

Thames Valley Police said it was called to the incident in North Town at about 6.35pm following reports of an arson.

The force added in a statement: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage. He remains in police custody.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

There was a large emergency presence at the scene last night, with a helicopter also flying above. A police cordon remains in place at the house today.

Multiple emergency services attended the fire. Fire crews said that an external fire had taken hold of the front of a house, some cars and a nearby bin.

The fire had been extinguished by the time fire crews arrived. Nobody was injured.

A total of four fire engines - two from Maidenhead and one each from Slough and Windsor - were sent to the scene, but this was soon reduced to two.

Fire crews checked the blaze had not spread to the roof or inside any properties, before the incident was handed over to the police.

Firefighters were there for about 50 minutes, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

South Central Ambulance told the Advertiser this morning (Tuesday) that it was supporting a 'police-led operation', adding there were 'no injuires'.