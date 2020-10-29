David Attenborough and Greta Thunburg films with panel debates coming to Norden Farm

An environmental group in the borough will be hosting screenings of two films followed by debates at Norden Farm in November.

Members of the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition, a volunteer group focused on addressing the climate and ecological emergency through local action, have organised the event to get residents talking about green issues once again.

The two films being shown will be I am Greta, starring young climate activist Greta Thunburg, and Life on Our Planet by David Attenborough.

I am Greta tells the journey of the young activist and offers an inside look at one girl’s fight to save the world.

Life on Our Planet is Sir David Attenborough’s witness statement for the Earth, in which he grieves the loss of wild places and species, then offers us a vision for the future.

I am Greta will be shown on Saturday, November 7 and Life on Our Planet will be shown on Saturday, November 14, both at 11.30am. Both films are suitable for all ages although some content may be upsetting for younger children.

Following each screening there will be opportunity to debate the issues raised during a free panel discussion and Q&A.

The panel for November 7 will include volunteers leading on youth engagement and the panel on November 14 will welcome guest experts in biodiversity and environment.