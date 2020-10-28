'Tiser snappers 'ultra careful' as My First Class feature approaches

Advertiser snappers have spoken of a strange year behind the camera as they visited each school safely for the paper’s annual My First Class feature.

Published in next week’s edition, the supplement contains shots from new reception groups at schools across the area.

Pupils were snapped in their bubbles with class teachers, and were socially-distanced from ’Tiser photographers, who wore masks on every school site.

Most of the pictures were taken outside – weather dependent – with the school leading decisions over where pictures could be taken and how.

Speaking following hundreds of camera clicks, ’Tiser snappers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford told of a need to be ‘ultra careful’ this year.

“It’s a good thing that the photo shoots went ahead this year and that the parents and children will have a record of their first year in class,” Ian said.

“Unusually this time, me and Nick had to be ultra careful – mask up, sanitise our hands and keep a social distance from everyone at each school.”

He added that despite the new safety rules and regulations, this year was ‘surprisingly normal’.

“The children were all keen to smile, say cheese and be photographed. As normal, some of the teachers were a little hesitant to be in the photo,” he said.

“Hopefully next year will have as many smiling pupils.”

Nick added: “I always enjoy taking the My First Class photographs and it was great to photograph the classes this year, too.”

Don’t miss the My First Class supplement in next week’s ’Tiser – on sale Thursday, November 5.