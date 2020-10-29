Next free history talk commemorates air transport civilians killed in World War II

The programme of free history talks from Maidenhead Heritage Centre will remain online until at least the end of March 2021.

The Zoom-based talks have been given on Wednesday evenings since May this year and will continue at three-week intervals, with a break for Christmas.

The next talk is on November 11 with a topic that has been chosen for the season of remembrance.

More than 170 civilian men and women who flew for White Waltham-based Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) during the Second World War lost their lives in service.

Richard Poad, chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre, based in Park Street, said that 19 of these flyers are either buried in Maidenhead at All Saints Cemetery or are remembered on local war memorials.

“On November 11, the date of Armistice Day itself, it is fitting to remember them and explore the reasons that they lost their lives – given that they never engaged in combat, because they were civilians. Although they were sometimes shot at, usually by friendly fire,” Mr Poad said.

Readers wishing to join the Zoom talk on November 11 should request the details by emailing info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk