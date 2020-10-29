Free from-home Pilates class to run in term time lunch hour

Couch potatoes and avid exercisers alike can enjoy a free pilates class from home over their lunch hour.

Maidenhead United FC has set up a Zoom-based class as part of its Magpies 150 Challenge, celebrating the club’s 150th anniversary by raising money for good causes.

The lunchtime sessions will take place every Tuesday during school term time, starting on November 3. Sessions will run from 12.45pm to 1.30pm.

“We are aware that lots of people are now working from home, sat at their desks and working alone,” said Sian Lancaster, partnership manager with Maidenhead United FC.

“So we are launching lunchtime pilates via zoom from November 3 as part of our health and wellbeing initiative and Magpies 150 Challenge.”

The first session is free, then sessions cost £6 a week, with £1 donated to the club’s Magpies 150 Challenge. No special equipment is needed.

To book a place, contact Danielle on 07941 401573 or ddsharpling@gmail.com