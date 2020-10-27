SITE INDEX

    • 18-year-old charged with intent to supply drugs in Maidenhead

    Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been charged with drug offences.

    Reece Doorman-Boucher, 18, of Great Palmers in Hemel Hempstead was arrested on Wednesday, October 21 following an incident in Blenheim Road, Maidenhead.

    He was charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply on Thursday, October 22.

    Reece Doorman-Boucher will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, November 23.

     

