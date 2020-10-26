Businesses and organisations offer free meals for children in support of Marcus Rashford campaign

Pubs, football clubs and community groups have joined footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to ensure no child goes hungry during the school holidays.

A proposal to extend a voucher scheme for eligible children to receive free school meals over the half-term and winter holidays was rejected by Government last week.

This was despite pressure from Manchester United footballer Rashford, 22, who set up a petition calling for meals to be provided during holidays until Easter 2021.

Theresa May and Adam Afriyie, the Conservative MPs for Maidenhead and Windsor, voted against extending the free school meals scheme.

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey had no vote recorded while Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi voted in favour of the proposal.

The following organisations in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are now offering free meals for those who have been affected by the decision:

Antz Kidz Activity Centre, Farnham Road, Slough - Providing groceries to children in need during half-term. Call 07598062569 for details.

Burnham Junior Football Club - Free packed lunches to any player at Burnham Junior Football Club in need. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Burnham-Juniors?utm_term=4GdDByEA6 to donate.

Dan's Kitchen, Gray's Inn, Wooburn Green - Providing free children's lunches from Tuesday to Friday. Free meals also on offer to parents in need.

Slough Outreach - Offering free meals to anyone is struggling to feed their children during half-term. Contact 07832442424 for details.

Off the Tap, High St, Maidenhead - Free meal from the children’s menu when an adult meal is purchased. Monday to Thursday. 12 to 3pm.

West Windsor Hub at All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, Dedworth - Packed lunches and self cook pack on offer to families eligible for free school meals on a low income. Friday night treat meal also available by pre-order only. Call 01753 342110

The Three Horseshoes, Wycombe Road, Marlow – Free grab and go lunches for any children affected. 12-2pm, Tuesday to Friday.

Windsor Football Club, Stag Meadow - Free meals on offer to any child who qualifies for free school meals. 12-2pm. Tuesday to Friday.

We will keep this page updated throughout the week. Please email davidl@baylismedia.co.uk if you are offering free children's meals during the school holidays.