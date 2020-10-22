SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 22
14 °C
Fri, 23
13 °C
Sat, 24
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man charged in connection with assault outside The Rose pub

    Crime recording by Thames Valley Police rated 'inadequate'

    A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Maidenhead that took place just before Christmas last year.

    Dylan Stokell of Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead, was charged via postal requisition with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Friday, October 9.

    The charge relates to an incident outside The Rose pub in King Street on December 21 last year when a man was assaulted outside The Rose pub, suffering significant head and facial injuries.

    Stokell will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 24.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved