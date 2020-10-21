Police will take enforcement action against people flouting tier 1 rules

Thames Valley Police has warned enforcement action will be taken against people ‘deliberately flouting’ the tier 1 coronavirus rules.

TVP Chief Superintendent, Rob France, said that in light of rising coronavirus cases nationally ‘it is only right that Thames Valley Police continues to play a role in stopping the spread’.

The commander in charge of TVP's response to the pandemic, said: “It is clear that cases of Coronavirus nationally are increasing and action needs to be taken by us all to stop this indiscriminate virus from spreading and leading to the deaths of many more people."

He said most people follow the rules, but that action will be taken against those who choose to breach regulations and not listen to police officers.

“We will move more quickly to enforcement by issuing a fine or other enforcement such as dispersal or arrest,” he said.

“It cannot be right that the small number of people deliberately flouting the rules should be able to do so without consequence.”

Officers will be in the community and dedicated officers across the force will be responding to reports of breaches of the Coronavirus legislation.

This month 39 fines in relation to coronavirus have been issued. A total of 35 were for people breaching the rule of six for gatherings and the other four were for failing to quarantine.

CSI France added: “We will continue to prioritise our response to Coronavirus to where the risk is greatest, but this will be balanced alongside our other duties to protect the public from crime.

“As such we would ask people to make sure that they know the rules and abide by them so that we can protect our communities and stop cases from increasing in the Thames Valley.”

People are asked to report a breach online on the TVP website or if this is not possible, through 101.