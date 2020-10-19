Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ in Cookham Road

Residents were alarmed by a number of ambulances and police cars converging on Cookham Road on Sunday afternoon (October 18).

At around 1-2pm three police cars and two ambulances were posted near the Moor Lane junction and Harrow Lane in Maidenhead.

The ambulances and police were called to a serious medical emergency at a resident’s home.

“This incident is a fear for welfare incident in which it is believed that a man has suffered a medical episode,” said a spokesman for Thames Valley Police.