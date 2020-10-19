SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 19
15 °C
Tue, 20
17 °C
Wed, 21
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ in Cookham Road

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ on Cookham Road

    Residents were alarmed by a number of ambulances and police cars converging on Cookham Road on Sunday afternoon (October 18).

    At around 1-2pm three police cars and two ambulances were posted near the Moor Lane junction and Harrow Lane in Maidenhead.

    The ambulances and police were called to a serious medical emergency at a resident’s home.

    “This incident is a fear for welfare incident in which it is believed that a man has suffered a medical episode,” said a spokesman for Thames Valley Police.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved