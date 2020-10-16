Residents can review housing redevelopment proposals for former Magnet Leisure Centre

Residents are invited to give their thoughts on the redevelopment of the old Magnet Leisure Centre, which is set to be turned into ‘high quality homes’ with green landscaping and new pedestrian links.

The vision is to develop both market-sale and affordable homes, alongside landscaped courtyards and public realm improvements.

The development will include green landscaping linking to the existing Kidwells Park area and a new pedestrian link to the town centre.

Residents can take part in a series of events to view the updated redevelopment proposals.

The consultation will be hosted online for COVID reasons but residents will still be able to talk to the project team.

The online events will take place on Tuesday October 20, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Wednesday October 21, 6.30pm to 7.30pm and Thursday October 22, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Daniel King, managing director, Partnerships West London & Thames Valley, Countryside Properties, said: “We aim to create great benefits to the local community, including high quality, market sale and affordable homes, attractive landscaping and new pedestrian links. We look forward to speaking to local residents about the proposals and encourage everyone to get involved."

Interested persons can register online and sign up for more information by visiting www.SaintCloudWay.com