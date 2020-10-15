Man fined for 'vile and hate-filled language' against police and PCSO

A man has been fined for possession of cannabis and using ‘vile and hate-filled language’ to verbally abuse police officers and a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in Maidenhead.

Tayyab Akhtar, 33, of Cornwall Close, Maidenhead, was stopped by two officers and a PCSO, in Maidenhead town centre on June 22.

He was found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis and subsequently arrested.

During his arrest, Akhtar then subjected the two officers and the PCSO to verbal abuse, using extreme racially aggravated language towards them.

He was charged on 14 August.

At a hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 9 he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cannabis and two counts of racially aggravated harassment and was fined £300.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was some of the most vile and hate-filled language I have witnessed.

“Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”