Queen's Birthday Honours: Find out who has been named in Berks and Bucks

A supermarket worker who helped vulnerable customers during the pandemic, an anti-knife crime campaigner and a TV presenter and journalist are among those to receive Queen's awards in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire this year.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020 was revealed tonight and gave 1,495 honours to people across the country.

The majority of the list was completed before the pandemic but it was deferred in order to consider nominations for playing crucial roles in the first few months of COVID-19. It has prioritised frontline and community heroes that went 'above and beyond' to help others.

This includes Sir Captain Tom Moore who was knighted at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Here is who got an award in South Bucks, the Royal Borough and Slough.

Julie Siddiqi - OBE

The Slough campaigner founded Sadaqa Day - with the aim of encouraging mosques, community groups and individuals to give something back to the areas where they live.

The initiative has now been rolled out nationwide.

More recently the mother-of-four has been vocal in the community about the damaging effects of knife crime.

After the stabbing of 15-year-old Elton Gashaj, who died in a park near the town centre, Ms Siddiqi organised a walk and minute's silence for the teen.

Last month she told the Express that more needed to be done to involve community groups and provide support for families affected by the issue.

She was also a key volunteer in Slough's response to coronavirus, helping to establish a Slough branch of the national COVID-19 Mutual Aid movement.

Volunteers picked up prescriptions for those who were self-isolating and arranged dog walks for those who cannot take their pets outside.

Loraine Kelly OBE - CBE

The television presenter, who lives in Bourne End, was given an CBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Lorraine Kelly received an OBE in 2011 New Year Honours and has now been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

Alex Bonsu - BEM

The Waitrose customer assistant from Iver Heath set up a system which collects elderly customers' orders by email and telephone during the pandemic. These orders were then personally shopped on the customers' behalf at the Beaconsfield store before being delivered to customers on the same day.

The 49-year-old used his own network outside through his work with The Christian Eye Foundation to inspire and coordinate volunteers to arrange deliveries to these customers. More than 100 vulnerable or isolated people have benefitted from the service so far.

Kevin Baughan - OBE

Mr Baughan, from Maidenhead, is the deputy executive chair of Innovate UK - the country's innovation agency. Innovate UK is a non-departmental public body, and Mr Baughan focuses on the devlopment and delivery of the investment portfolio.

Mr Baughan also pioneered the transition to superfast broadband, migration to connected TVs and roll out of the WiFi across the London Underground ahead of the 2012 Olympics.

Dr Gurjinder Singh Sandhu - MBE

The Slough based doctor is a consultant at the Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine department at the London North West Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. It is bases at two sites - Ealing Hospital and Northwick Park Hospital. Dr Sandhu received his MBE for services to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.