No Remembrance parade or public service in Royal Borough this year

The council has urged the public to remember war heroes from home as Remembrance Sunday takes on a different format in the borough this year.

The Royal Borough has announced that the traditional parade and civic service in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres cannot take place.

Instead, a short 'act of Remembrance' will happen in the two towns, at the Town Hall in Maidenhead and St John the Baptist Parish Church in Windsor.

The council has asked the public to stay away from these services as it will be difficult to adhere to social distancing.

It added that residents should pay their respects at home via the national two-minute silence and watching the service held at the Cenotaph in London on TV.

A council spokesman said: “Remembrance Sunday has always been of great importance to the council and our residents. Each year we play an active part in honouring all those who fell in defence of our country in past wars and other military conflicts, and this year we will continue to do so.

"However, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions there will be a number of important changes to commemoration events in the borough.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 safety measures, the traditional parade and civic service in Maidenhead town centre and Windsor town centre cannot take place.

"Instead we will have a short Act of Remembrance at the war memorials at the town hall in Maidenhead and at St John the Baptist parish church, Windsor, but we are asking the public not to attend these ceremonies as it will be difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other safety measures, even in outdoor settings.

"The mayor, councillor Sayonara Luxton, will lay a wreath at the memorial in Maidenhead and the deputy mayor, councillor Gary Muir, will lay a wreath at the memorial in Windsor, followed by individuals from other local organisations who have been invited to attend.

"We are asking residents and veterans to pay their respects at home by observing the national two-minute silence and following the national act of remembrance, at the Cenotaph in London, on television.”