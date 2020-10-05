Police seek witnesses after Maidenhead stabbing

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Maidenhead.

At around 9pm on Friday, an altercation took place between a group of men outside The Boundary Arms pub in Pinkneys Road.

A man in his thirties was stabbed in the lower back. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has now been discharged.

A 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, all from Maidenhead, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Danielle Franklin-Mitchell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area at around 9pm on Friday to check dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online. Please quote reference 43200310652.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”