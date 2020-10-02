SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead A-road set to close next week

    George Roberts

    A section of Maidenhead A-road is set to close for nightly repairs next week.

    From Monday to Wednesday, the stretch of the A308 between Belmont Road and Norfolk Road will be shut from 10pm to 6am.

    The closures will take place to facilitate bridge repairs.

    The map below shows which section of the road will be shut.

    Maidenhead

