Maidenhead man charged with racially harassing police officer

A Maidenhead man has been charged with racially harassing a police officer after an incident on Wednesday in Oldfield Road.

Jamil Munir, 35, of Arkley Court, has been charged with one count of racially aggravated harassment, one count of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, and one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin).

Munir appeared before the Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is now scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 26.