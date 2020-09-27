Maidenhead man charged with racially harassing police officer

04:02PM, Sunday 27 September 2020
A Maidenhead man has been charged with racially harassing a police officer after an incident on Wednesday in Oldfield Road.
Jamil Munir, 35, of Arkley Court, has been charged with one count of racially aggravated harassment, one count of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, and one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin).
Munir appeared before the Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is now scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 26.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Two men suffered stab wounds - with one in a serious condition in hospital - after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).
A new era is on the horizon for Maidenhead as the state-of-the-art Braywick Leisure Centre opens this weekend, but the move will see the town wave goodbye to a key part of its history after 45 years.