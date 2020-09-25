Cabinet approves recovery strategy to help council 'bounce back' from COVID-19 crisis

A recovery strategy to guide residents through the impact of the ongoing pandemic has been unanimously approved by councillors.

The Royal Borough Recovery Strategy was discussed by cabinet during a virtual meeting yesterday (Thursday) evening.

Working in partnership with organisations across the Thames Valley, the council has established a set of actions to support residents and businesses as the council transitions into a recovery and stabilisation phase.

The four priorities of the strategy are to support those who are recovering from COVID-19 or have lost loved ones to the virus, provide assistance for residents who have lost their homes and livelihoods or require educational support.

The strategy will also help businesses re-establish economic activity damaged in the pandemic and look at how the borough can make positive changes to the community as the country recovers from the virus.

During the meeting, the leader of the council Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “There are three core objectives of this administration. One is our public health obligation, secondarily is continuing to deliver a balanced budget to deliver core services and third is to do everything we can to support economic recovery and indeed economic growth going forward.

“That is of paramount importance to this administration to protect jobs, protect livelihoods and going forward to create a new borough of opportunity.”

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) added: “We are facing an ongoing set of threats and problems and it's quite right and I think it's an excellent job to have the strategy in place to give us the resilience and the progress that we need to come out of this depression and to bounce back as soon as we can.”

The council leader also gave an update into the council's financial position.

He said: “On examination of the figures it is clear that without COVID-19 we would potentially be in a much better financial position than we thought in February of this year.

“We would most likely running a significant underspend which would have seen money put back into reserves.”