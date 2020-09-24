Dash Charity expecting rise in calls following Eastenders storyline

A domestic abuse charity is expecting an increase in calls following a TV soap storyline depicting a violent relationship.

On Monday evening EastEnders fans watched as Chantelle (played by Jessica Plummer) met a tragic end at the hands of her violent husband Gray (played by Toby-Alexander Smith).

Claire Batchelor, advocacy and outreach manager at the Dash Charity, told the Advertiser she expected to see an increase in enquires due to the high-profile storyline.

She said: “I think we’ll find next week or the week after we’ll have an increase in enquires on what support is available.”

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: “Through Chantelle’s story, we hope to encourage survivors to understand that they are absolutely worth the support and to speak out. It’s through a culture of silence that the atrocities of domestic abuse are able to thrive.”

Contact the charity at info@thedashcharity.org.uk or 01753 549865.