SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 15
27 °C
Wed, 16
25 °C
Thu, 17
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire starts in Maidenhead airing cupboard

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Four fire crews were called to a fire in an airing cupboard in Maidenhead today (Tuesday).

    One pump from Maidenhead, one from Windsor, and two from Slough, were in Fairacre at about 5pm to put out the electrical blaze.

    Firefighters said the blaze caused more smoke damage than heat damage, but no injuries were reported in the ground floor apartment.

    Crews were there for about an hour and will remain on scene into tonight to make sure the fire is out.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved