Fire starts in Maidenhead airing cupboard

06:16PM, Tuesday 15 September 2020
Four fire crews were called to a fire in an airing cupboard in Maidenhead today (Tuesday).
One pump from Maidenhead, one from Windsor, and two from Slough, were in Fairacre at about 5pm to put out the electrical blaze.
Firefighters said the blaze caused more smoke damage than heat damage, but no injuries were reported in the ground floor apartment.
Crews were there for about an hour and will remain on scene into tonight to make sure the fire is out.
