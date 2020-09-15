Back to school memories sought by Maidenhead Heritage Centre

04:37PM, Tuesday 15 September 2020
Archive photo.
Back to school stories from across the area are being sought by the Maidenhead Heritage Centre.
As children and students go back to school and college in unique circumstances this year, the museum in Park Street has asked for people who studied in or around Maidenhead to get in touch with memories of going back to school.
Whether the memory is from the 1950s, 2010s, or even this year, the museum wants to hear from you, with the hope of capturing the experience of students and teachers from across the generations.
If enough people get in contact, the information will be used to launch a ‘Back to School’ exhibition at the Heritage Centre in October.
To share your back to school memories, email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
