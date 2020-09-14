Maidenhead Pizza Hut set to shut down

Pizza Hut has named its Maidenhead restaurant as one of several set to shut down nationwide.

The restaurant, in King Street, is one of 29 eateries that Pizza Hut Restaurants plans to close, which will result in about 450 job losses around the country.

The closures will not affect other Pizza Hut franchises, like its delivery restaurants.

Pizza Hut Restaurants, the UK dine-in franchise of Pizza Hut, is negotiating a company voluntary agreement following the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite a successful reopening following lockdown, the company does not expect sales to recover until next year.

It is not yet clear when the King Street restaurant will officially close.

A Pizza Hut Restaurants spokeswoman said: "We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved.

"We appreciate the support of our business partners and are doing everything we can to help our team members during this process, including speaking with those affected by the consultation.

"We are doing everything we can to redeploy our team members from our Pizza Hut Restaurants locations that are at the highest risk of closure and minimise the impact to our workforce.

"We are therefore unable to share exact job loss numbers for each Hut.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved and are supporting our team members as much as possible throughout this transition.”